If you're one of the millions who installed these malicious Google Chrome extensions, delete them now

Cybersecurity giant Kaspersky has identified nearly three dozen Google Chrome extensions carrying a malicious payload, which collectively have amassed around 87 million downloads, including one which accounted for nine million downloads alone.

The company's research stems from the discovery of the PDF Toolbox extension, which loaded arbitrary code on all pages viewed by the user. Further analyses revealed a total of 34 malicious extensions, all marketed as serving different purposes.

While the browser extensions have since been removed from the Chrome Web Store, Kaspersky is quick to point out that they will still be available on users’ devices, urging them to check the list of dodgy extensions and remove any malicious ones.

Malicious Chrome extensions

Kaspersky commended Google for removing the malicious extensions upon notification from the researcher responsible for the discovery and a paper by another “team of experts,” but criticizes the company for not acting on customer reviews.

Many complained of URLs which would mysteriously redirect to adware sites, and in fact, a number of the extensions had already been reported as suspicious by users. TechRadar Pro has asked Google to confirm why user feedback went unnoticed.

The following Chrome extensions should be removed, according to Kaspersky’s instructions.

Autoskip for Youtube

Soundboost

Crystal Adblock

Brisk VPN

Clipboard Helper

Maxi Refresher

Quick Translation

Easyview Reader view

PDF Toolbox

Epsilon Ad blocker

Craft Cursors

Alfablocker ad blocker

Zoom Plus

Base Image Downloader

Clickish fun cursors

Cursor-A custom cursor

Amazing Dark Mode

Maximum Color Changer for Youtube

Awesome Auto Refresh

Venus Adblock

Adblock Dragon

Readl Reader mode

Volume Frenzy

Image download center

Font Customizer

Easy Undo Closed Tabs

Screence screen recorder

OneCleaner

Repeat button

Leap Video Downloader

Tap Image Downloader

Qspeed Video Speed Controller

HyperVolume

Light picture-in-picture

More broadly, Kaspersky challenges browser plugins which typically require full access to view and change data on all sites. As such, they can track users, compromise credentials and payment information, and embed ads.

The cybersecurity firm’s advice, then, is to avoid downloading extensions where possible. It says: “the fewer - the safer.” Users should also remove plugins that they no longer need, and make good use of endpoint protection software wherever possible.