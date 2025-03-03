Lenovo unveils the ThinkBook 3D Laptop, a glasses-free 3D computing concept

It uses Directional Backlight 3D for seamless switching between 2D and 3D modes

3.2K display aims to enhance design, engineering, and content creation workflows

For most laptop manufacturers, the height of innovation is rolling out devices with powerful AI processors and a Copilot button, but Lenovo seems to be relishing pushing boundaries and offering users something different, and frankly, I’m here for that.

At MWC 2025, the firm has given us a range of futuristic concepts, including a physical AI personal assistant and multiple screens for its ThinkBook 16p Gen 6, and a frighteningly fragile-looking laptop with a foldable screen. I would buy all of these tomorrow if a) they were available and b) I had the money.

Not all of Lenovo’s ideas can be winners, of course, and the ThinkBook 3D Laptop might be one that doesn’t find its mark, which is a shame because it’s gorgeous. Although I’ve yet to go hands-on with it, I’m fairly certain that its key feature will be jaw-dropping.

Glasses-free

The ThinkBook 3D Laptop concept brings immersive 3D computing to business and creative professionals through a glasses-free hybrid display. Lenovo explains it achieves this through the use of a Directional Backlight 3D solution that allows users to quickly and seamlessly switch between 2D and 3D modes, providing realistic depth and precision for digital modeling, content creation, and virtual collaboration.

Lenovo tells us the 3.2K resolution display (3200×2000, 100% DCI-P3) delivers “stunning clarity and color accuracy,” potentially making it an ideal tool for designers, engineers, and media professionals working on complex visual projects.

The ThinkBook 3D Laptop is far from Lenovo’s first attempt at delivering glasses-free 3D. We reviewed the ThinkVision 27 3D in 2024 and came away seriously impressed. You didn’t need to do anything clever to see objects in the third dimension - it was just a matter of sitting down in front of the monitor at a normal viewing distance and watching as the magic happened.

At the time, we said it was “expensive and niche, but this glasses-free 3D monitor opens up a host of exciting possibilities,” and it seems as if those promises could be fulfilled in the form of this new laptop.

As with the numerous other concepts Lenovo showed off at MWC, there’s no word on pricing or availability, but I’d definitely be interested in seeing how the ThinkBook 3D Laptop performs when it does arrive.