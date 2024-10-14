How 5G boosts efficiency and security at the world’s busiest transport hubs

There was a lot of hype around the introduction of 5G in 2019, and the forecasts for what it would bring in terms of instant hyperconnectivity. While initial uptake was slow, rollout has continued steadily and the technology has matured in parallel, rising in value to meet expectations. Despite its rocky start, 5G is now lauded for bringing unparalleled speed, low latency and vast capacity to revolutionize every vertical sector, including transportation. Let’s look at that statement in more detail, specifically the advantages and opportunities available to transport hubs.

Stress free connectivity

A transport hub, like an airport or train station, is a complex network where various modes of transport come together and intersect. The busiest hubs in the world see upwards of 100 million people pass through each year. With numbers like that, it stands to reason that poor connectivity can result in high levels of stress – for passengers and staff alike. Low-speed connectivity can cause a cascade of negative effects, from delayed and missed connections and difficulties with communication, to security breaches and operations inefficiencies. Thankfully, with each new generation of mobile networks, it has become easier to tackle these challenges. Now, with the implementation of 5G, hubs finally have access to the reliable and high-speed connectivity they need for the effective operation of services, including passenger information systems, baggage tracking, security platforms and ticketing.

We’ve all seen workers on their laptops at airports. It’s very easy to spot an executive struggling to connect with their team by the look of stress on their face! 5G offers a solution for that particular stress. With 5G, remote work is enhanced through high-quality video conferencing, rapid file sharing, and online collaboration. Teams can work more effectively while waiting for their transport connection, without facing the limitations of slower networks. For these and other passengers, 5G opens the door to benefitting from a host of other on-site technology services. Most airports and some train stations now boast food and shopping apps that mean guests can pre-order food, drink and goods for collection on-the-go. This saves a lot of time for anyone concerned about making their gate time.

Intelligent transport systems

5G allows for greater use of Integrating Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS), used at transport hubs to supercharge the collection, analysis and application of data. What this means for the passenger is an experience enhanced through near real-time scheduling information, whether that’s via on-site digital signage, the passenger’s mobile phone, apps or even AR technology. 5G is capable of utilizing AI software applications; combine this with traditional ML and it becomes possible to proactively manage and optimize passenger and cargo movements. Crowd density and passenger flow data can be collected, analyzed and mapped rapidly so that transportation authorities are better informed to make decisions and optimize traffic flow, thereby reducing passenger congestion.

Connected security

With greater control over traffic, a natural knock on is greater physical security for staff and passengers; that’s before you consider that rapid and smart alerts make it possible for security personnel to respond quicker to potential threats. 5G also allows medical staff and first responders to access real-time information during emergencies, including live video feeds, location tracking, and sensor data. This helps improve the coordination of response efforts, enabling faster and more informed decision-making.

But its impact on safety goes beyond the physical. 5G offers more support to surveillance technologies, facial recognition, and biometric authentication systems, and enables tighter security from the moment a person enters the hub space. Additionally, with the aid of IoT devices, hubs can use connected video cameras to prevent luggage theft with passenger-luggage matching technology to ensure each bag leaves with its original owner.

A foundation for autonomous vehicles

One of the most significant transformations afforded by 5G is its role in the advancement of autonomous vehicles and drones. With better coverage than previous waves, 5G makes it safer and easier to manage connected cars and buses in congested and high-risk areas. Plus, its high-speed and low-latency connectivity allows transportation hubs to support the deployment of autonomous shuttles and delivery vehicles that rely on these elements. These vehicles can navigate complex environments more efficiently, reducing traffic bottlenecks and emissions. Similarly, 5G can enable the safe integration of drones for surveillance, security and logistics operations within transportation hubs.

The future of transportation hubs is undeniably intertwined with the potential of 5G, and embracing this transformative technology is vital for unlocking its full potential. How do I know this? I’ve seen how the use of 5G network solutions is driving indoor 5G connectivity for all kinds of large venues such as stadiums, business complexes—and of course, those sprawling centres of heavy demand: transportation hubs. Because of that, I have no doubt all the world’s major hubs will soon do too.

