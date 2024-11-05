Grindr accused of using return-to-office policy to thwart unionization and push workers out

Grindr employees were allegedly given two weeks to relocate

The company laid off 83 workers for failing to comply

It added the union was only formed after the policy was published

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has filed a formal complaint against LGBTQ dating app Grinder over its enforcement of a return-to-office policy, which it alleges was only enacted to retaliate against the formation of a workers’ union.

According to the report, Grindr terminated the contracts of “about 83 employees” after they failed to comply with the new RTO mandate.

However, the workers were allegedly only given two weeks to relocate to a designated hub city or resign.

Grindr fired workers for failing to comply with RTO within two weeks

The NLRB’s investigation was triggered by six unfair labor practice charges filed in August, representing workers in California, Nevada and Hawaii.

Grindr’s relocation requirements were notably challenging for many workers given the short notice period. Trans employees were among the most affected, being that many faced struggles to locate alternative healthcare in sufficient time.

The dating app denies the accusations, describing them as “meritless” and arguing that the union activity only emerged after the company announced its RTO policy.

The union added: “In response, Grindr management hired notorious union-busting Littler Mendelson and quickly established a retaliatory return-to-office (RTO) policy.”

More broadly, Grindr’s efforts to get workers back into the office reflects an industry-wide trend in the tech sector. Companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft have all reduced the amount of time that workers have at home, but criticism always arises accusing companies of using these policies to encourage resignations and reduce the need for layoffs.

If Grindr can’t come to an agreement, the case will be heard by an administrative law judge in March 2025.

The union, Grindr United-CWA, commented: “Today’s complaint from the NLRB is another huge victory for our union.”

Grindr did not immediately respond to TechRadar Pro’s request for a comment.