Google makes its eSignature tool available for all Docs and Drive users

Small businesses and start-ups will now be able to benefit from eSign software capabilities thanks to a new expansion from Google Workspace.

The office software provider is looking to take on the likes of DocuSign with the rollout of its eSignature tool in Google Docs and Drive for Google Workspace Individual users.

The news is an expansion on the initial eSignature launch in August 2023, and now means all Google Workspace subscribers can access the tool.

Google eSignature tool for all

"Built directly into Google Docs, eSignature makes it easier for solopreneurs and small businesses to request signatures, keep track of and manage contracts like customer agreements, vendor contracts, stakeholder sign-offs and more," a Google Workspace updates blog post noted.

With the tool, customers will be able to set up signature fields directly in Google Docs to complete and request digital signatures for important documents such as contracts.

The company says Google Workspace users will even be able to request signatures from non-Google users, giving the feature more impetus as it seeks to eliminate the need for other eSign software.

Elsewhere, the service has been expanded to include several new features, including audit trail, which will automatically contain an audit trail report on all completed contracts.

Users will also be able to request a signature from more than one user, even if some of them don't have a Gmail address, and will also be able to initiate an eSignature on PDF files stored in Drive.

The company also noted it is working on even more features for eSignature to launch in the near future, including the ability to easily reuse a PDF file as contract templates, and custom text fields, which will ask signers to add relevant information (e.g. job titles, email address) to the contract.