Google Cloud is making AI an even bigger part of its Vertex health platform and tools

Google Cloud has lifted the wraps off a new generative AI search feature that will allow Vertex users to search data from various clinical sources, like FHIR data and clinical notes.

The company says this will make it easier for medical professionals to “connect to dots” and make time-consuming tasks more efficient as the world battles with rising costs and diminishing resources – particularly skilled workers.

Customers are being invited to sign up for early access to test the new functionality, but the company did not share any further information about general availability.

Vertex AI just got an upgrade

In a press release, the tech giant quotes a separate study that highlights rising administrative costs, which were up 30% year-on-year in 2022. It also noted that the US alone is expected to face a shortage of more than 3.2 million frontline healthcare workers within the next five years.

Burak Gokturk, VP and GM for Cloud AI and Industry Solutions at Google Cloud, said: “Bringing Google-quality, gen AI search capabilities across an organization's entire ecosystem, including EHRs, has the potential to dramatically improve efficiencies, provide clinical decision support, and increase the quality of care clinicians can give patients.”

The update builds on Vertex AI Search’s current ability to set up conversational search applications by adding an additional element of healthcare and life sciences tuning.

Additionally, the functionality and the tools it requires to work support HIPAA compliance and users remain in control of their data, which is an important consideration for healthcare providers and other industries of a similarly sensitive nature.

The company also noted that Vertex AI Search customers will be able to use the features alongside Med-PaLM 2, its medically-tuned large language model.