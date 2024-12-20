Going open source could be the key to helping companies get the most out of AI

IBM study finds 89% of companies are maintaining or increasing AI investments in 2025

Many are already benefitting from open-source ecosystems

Using managed cloud and hiring specialized talent can also help

New research from IBM has claimed open source software could help fuel innovation and increase ROI when it comes to AI tools, helping companies to get the most out of their artificial intelligence projects.

Until now, some companies have been throwing money at the problem to no avail, but while three in five (62%) are set to continue increasing their AI investments next year and a quarter (27%) will maintain investments, more businesses are beginning to recognize open source’s role.

Investments aren’t fizzling out, either, with two-fifths (39%) of those planning to increase investments planning to do so by 25-50%.

Open source and AI is a match made in heaven

The good news is that businesses are finally beginning to consider other aspects and organizational changes in a bid to maximize their outlay – using managed cloud services (51%), hiring specialized talent (48%) and utilizing open source (48%) were at the top of IT decision-makers’ agendas.

It’s not a case of talking the talk without walking the walk, either, with six in 10 already using open-source ecosystems as an AI tool source. Four in five also noted that at least a quarter of their AI solutions or platforms were based on open source.

Lopez Research’s Maribel Lopez commented: “Companies now recognize the value of defining specific use cases and optimizing AI projects. They are leveraging hybrid cloud strategies and open source to drive AI innovation and deliver financial returns.”

Looking ahead, IBM revealed that traditional cash-based ROI metrics are becoming less important to companies as they explore other measurements of success, such as the speed at which AI projects transition from pilot to full deployment, productivity time savings and faster software development.

