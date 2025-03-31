Get affordable mobile data for your trip to Japan and beyond with a Ubigi travel eSIM

Japan is set to welcome a surge of visitors this April, with two major events drawing global attention. Sakura season, also known as the cherry blossom season attracts visitors from all over the world. This cultural event is celebrated by having picnics under the blooming trees and peaks in mid-April. At the same time, World Expo 2025 kicks off in Osaka, Japan on April 13, running for six months.

If you're heading to Japan anytime soon, having an eSIM for Japan will make your life easier. And this is where Ubigi enters— an eSIM that will let you stay connected throughout your trip. Ubigi is also offering exclusive data plans for World Expo Day.

Ubigi offers access to affordable 4G & 5G mobile data on Japan's two best networks and proposes plans from 1GB plans up to unlimited packages, including brand new officially licensed data plans for the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan. Expo2025 plans are available for a limited time in 1GB, 5GB and 20GB capacity and can be used across all of Japan. Covering over 200 countries, Ubigi is offering a 10% discount for first-time users for all destinations including Japan.

Why choose Ubigi?

In our Ubigi review, we praise the company for having affordable and flexible data plans. When users are choosing an eSIM for international travel, they are looking for an eSIM that is reliable, affordable and provides excellent coverage in the choice of their destination.

Ubigi is part of MVNO, meaning you always stay connected to the fastest available network wherever you travel. With flexible data plans, users can choose from 1-day, unlimited, global, or regional options. For example, if you're traveling to Japan and other Asian countries, the Asia eSIM plan will cover your entire trip. Annual plans are also available if you travel a lot, offering long-term convenience.

And if you are running out of data, there are several top-up plans available easily through the Ubigi app. The app itself is designed to simplify travel, not complicate it. We've found the app to be user-friendly during our testing.

If you run into any issues either setting up your eSIM on your phone or with your Ubigi account, there is a detailed FAQ page with tutorials and blogs. While direct customer support isn’t available, you can reach the team via a support form though response times may vary.