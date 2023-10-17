French company claims to have produced world’s smallest fanless PC based on Intel’s N100 — and it’s surprisingly cheap even in red

Bleu Jour, maker of some of the best mini PCs to cross our desks, is seeking significant interest from backers to produce the latest version of its KUBB mini PC.

Measuring 8cm x 8cm, the firm claims this device is the smallest fanless PC powered by the Intel N100 CPU in the world. The device, which the firm claims to be absolutely silent, is also fitted with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD storage. This is in addition to the four-core 3.4GHz CPU.

The firm first rose to prominence in 2014 with its 12cm x 12cm cubic KUBB mini PC, and has since launched a series of popular successors, including the excellent Bleujour Kubb Gen 8 and the Gen 11.

Why the latest KUBB Mini is completely noiseless

The KUBB Mini is in the final stages of development, having been in concepting in January 2023, before they built a prototype in March. It underwent thermal testing in August and a post-production sample was generated in September.

Now, it’s seeking to raise more than $52,000 (£43,204 to be exact) to elevate its latest prototype into production. From less than $250 (exactly £203), you can back the project and reserve a device – which is set to be shipped in December 2023.

“Bleu Jour established since 2002, in Toulouse (France) is a French I.T. manufacturer, specializes in Mini PC,” Blue Jeur posted on its Indiegogo page. “The reason for our crowdfunding is to build our brand awareness and establish a connection with computer enthusiasts. Our mini PC is ready for mass production. We will ship in December 2023, during this period we will always optimize the product, stay tuned.”

The latest KUBB Mini also includes a microSD card storage unit, as well as two USB 3.2 ports, USB-C, two HDMI 2.0 ports, an ethernet port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It can connect to two monitors at 4K resolution at 60Hz, and connect to Wi-Fi 6 as well as Bluetooth. The device is also available in six colors including graphite, white, red, bronze, orange and blue.

One of its most remarkable aspects, however, beyond its size, is the fact that it makes no noise at all – according to the manufacturer. Even the best PCs produce 40dB of noise, where mini PCs produce 20dB. The KUBB Mini, apparently, produces 0dB of noise, thanks to the fact heat is transferred by conduction through the chassis.