Examining the impact of cybercrime and online fraud

In our increasingly mobile-app-centric world, cybercrime and online fraud are growing at an alarming rate, impacting millions across the globe.

A recent study reveals that one in four consumers have either experienced a mobile app cyber attack or know someone who has experienced it. Europe, in particular, is seeing a sharp rise in online phishing and scams, with Interpol reporting a surge in these malicious activities targeting vulnerable individuals. BDO in the UK also noted that fraud cases more than doubled last year to a staggering £2.3 billion, driven primarily by phishing attacks and system breaches. These statistics underscore the sophisticated tactics employed by cybercriminals and the urgent need for businesses to bolster their defenses.

Chris Roeckl Social Links Navigation Chief Product Officer at Appdome.

The power of deception: Social engineering in cyber attacks

Social engineering remains a primary method in cyber-attacks, with 98% involving some form of this deceptive tactic. By manipulating individuals into revealing sensitive information, cybercriminals cast a wide net, ensnaring everyone from the elderly to young couples. High-profile impersonations, such as those of Martin Lewis, Currys, and the BBC, highlight the expansive reach of these scams. These incidents are not just about financial losses; they erode trust and create a climate of fear and uncertainty.

No one is immune. Holiday purchase scams have spiked by 7% over the past year, with victims losing an average of £765, according to Lloyds Bank. More than 70% of these scams now occur on social media, online marketplaces, and dating apps. The consequences are severe, ranging from financial loss to identity theft, with many incidents going unreported due to the clever methods used by perpetrators. Victims often also feel embarrassed or blame themselves, which further contributes to the underreporting of such crimes.

Shifting the burden: From users to brands

Despite increasing awareness, many users still fall victim to social engineering attacks, often due to poor security practices. And more can be done to ensure users are following best practices. The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) found that 20% of the UK public use the same password across multiple devices, with many opting for easily guessed choices like pet names or significant dates such as birthdays or anniversaries. Historically, the onus of staying safe has fallen on users, but it's time for brands to step up.

Brands play a crucial role in enhancing user security and trust. They can guide users on handling suspicious communications and emphasize the importance of verifying identities before responding to requests. With the advent of AI voice impersonation and caller ID spoofing, brands must elevate their protective measures. Proactively protecting against and monitoring for fraudulent activities, promptly alerting users, and offering direct assistance can significantly mitigate risks. By taking these proactive steps, brands not only protect their users but also build stronger, more trusting relationships with them.

Strengthening security: A call to action for brands

The rise of mobile applications presents a golden opportunity for app developers to enhance user trust and security. An impressive 82.4% of consumers globally demand a more proactive approach from developers to safeguard their digital experiences. This is crucial, as the repercussions of cyber threats extend beyond consumers to brands themselves. A single security breach can cause irreparable damage to a brand's reputation and lead to substantial financial losses.

A robust security strategy can enhance brand perception and loyalty. By managing security risks effectively, brands can avoid costly breaches and maintain consumer confidence, preventing trust erosion and customer churn that often follow security lapses. Demonstrating a commitment to user protection not only secures a brand's reputation but also stabilizes customer acquisition costs by fostering loyalty and satisfaction.

Brands that prioritise security can differentiate themselves in the market, creating a competitive edge that attracts and retains customers. They can also build and foster a community that values security. Brands can empower individuals to take proactive measures in their digital interactions. Encouraging users to report suspicious activities and providing them with the tools to do so can significantly reduce the impact of cyber threats.

A unified front against cyber threats

As cybercrime evolves, brands must recognize and combat social engineering, which is central to online fraud. Employing advanced tools like behavioral analysis to detect harmful activities and technologies to thwart threats like Remote Desktop Control, FaceID Bypass, and SIM Swapping, brands can effectively counter these risks.

The strategic use of these technologies, combined with a steadfast commitment to preventing fraud, allows brands to dismantle the intricate networks of deceit endangering many users. By adopting a cyber-resilient approach, brands not only disrupt fraudulent schemes but also prioritize the human element in security.

Mobile brands can strengthen their user relationships and restore confidence in the digital landscape by focusing on individual protection, data security, and rebuilding trust. The time to act is now, as the future of mobile security lies in the hands of those who lead in safeguarding their users.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro