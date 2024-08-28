Don't miss this back-to-school offer from 1Password — 25% off on family subscription

In today’s world, staying secure in the digital realm is virtually impossible without the best password managers, which also comes with a price.

Luckily, 1Password, one of the best service providers in the business, has a great new offer just in time for the back-to-school season.

As families return from the holidays, and prepare for new classes and other learning experiences, they will need a secure place to store all their passwords, logins, and other sensitive information. Furthermore, they need a way to share that information with other family members in a secure, simple way.

Just in time for the new school year, 1Password stepped forward with a 25% discount on its family subscription plan. It covers five family members, unlimited devices, and a myriad of security features that will keep the entire household secure.

Why 1Password?

When it comes to password management, 1Password is a household name. In our 1Password review, we gave it four stars for its affordable price, versatility, and the ability to provide the entire family with a single solution for all credential security challenges. The tool allows family members to choose individual pieces of information to share, or keep private. At the same time, it can alert the users for compromised websites and passwords.

1Password is a simple and straightforward tool to install and set up. It only takes a few moments to create an account, and it works on all key platforms, including Mac, iOS, Windows, Android, Chrome OS, and Linux.

All passwords and sensitive data are protected with a master password, which users should never share with anyone. In case of any trouble, customer support is available at all times.