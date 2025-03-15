Diamond set to become mainstream coolant for AI GPU servers as world’s best thermal conductor promises 25% better overclocking, and 'double performance per watt'

Diamond cooling slashes GPU temperatures, enhancing efficiency and overclocking capabilities

  • Synthetic diamond boosts heat dissipation, outperforming copper by fivefold
  • Akash Systems' Diamond Cooled servers halve GPU fan speeds and energy use
  • Thermal throttling is also reduced, enabling GPUs to sustain maximum performance workloads

Diamond is emerging as potentially the next big innovation in GPU cooling, promising transformative improvements in the performance and efficiency of hyp[erscaler data center servers running AI tools.

Akash Systems' ‘Diamond Cooled’ servers reduce GPU hotspot temperatures in NVIDIA and AMD systems that already use advanced liquid cooling technologies by an impressive 10°-20°C.

The company's Diamond Cooling technology is designed to complement existing thermal solutions, such as liquid immersion cooling. It integrates a synthetic diamond, a material five times more thermally conductive than copper.

NxtGen adopts Akash technology, cutting AI compute costs by 50%.

Building on Akash’s prior success in using diamond cooling for satellite applications, The Diamond Cooled accelerated heat dissipation should prove vital for GPUs, where operating temperatures often exceed 90°-100°C. In practice, this could enable GPUs to perform beyond their usual limits, achieving up to 25% overclocking capabilities.

The servers also boost AI energy efficiency by reducing GPU fan speeds by 50%, which results in a 90% reduction in fan energy consumption. Additionally, server lifetimes are effectively doubled, minimizing maintenance and replacement costs while significantly reducing thermal throttling.

In December 2024, Akash secured a $27 million contract to deploy its Diamond Cooled servers across NxtGen datacentres in India. Vinod Khosla, founder of Khosla Ventures, highlighted the technology’s role in accelerating AI workloads, describing Diamond Cooled servers as the "way to go." This partnership follows Akash Systems’ approval for up to $68 million in funding under the CHIPS and Science Act by the U.S. Department of Commerce.

“Our Diamond Cooled GPU servers will empower NxtGen to deliver unparalleled performance and reliability to their customers, reinforcing their position as a leader in AI and other compute Solutions,” Felix Ejeckam, CEO and co-founder of Akash Systems, said at the time.

“Through a combination of Akash’s Diamond Cooling, waterless liquid cooling, and advanced GPUs from NVIDIA and AMD, we are able to double the performance per watt," said NxtGen's CEO and Managing Director, A S Rajgopal.

"This allows us to reduce the cost to our customers and bring down the cost of AI compute services by more than 50% from prevailing market rates and enable us to deliver very high-value AI use-cases to our customers."

Via Power Electronics News

