Cybersecurity workers are facing burnout, putting businesses at risk

More than two-thirds (68%) of cybersecurity professionals across Europe are facing burnout, potentially leaving businesses at risk of attack, new research has warned.

A report from SoSafe report found of the 1,250 security leaders surveyed, around one-third each reported severe burnout (32%) and moderate burnout (36%), with the UK standing out for its high stress levels.

However, SoSafe is warning vulnerabilities being caused by stressed and burnt out workers is fueling the cybersecurity crisis, with threat actors actively exploiting this section of the landscape to gain access to internal systems and data.

Cybersecurity burnout

Four in five respondents identified their own departments as primary targets for cybercriminals, far ahead of finance (one in three) and sales (one in five).

Among the factors leading to this widespread sentiment were the high-pressure environment (33%), long hours (29%), excessive workloads (28%) and constant firefighting (25%). SoSafe also noted evolving and emerging risks, many of which are fuelled by generative AI, which are seen as a concern by 84% of the respondents. Geopolitical instability (77%) and supply chain vulnerabilities (85%) were also contributing factors.

Figures cited by the report suggest 274,000 cybersecurity positions are currently unfilled in the EU, part of a global shortage of a staggering 3.9 million professionals. One-quarter (24%) also considered this as a major contributor to burnout.

The dangers of burnout are just as pronounced on the individual as they are on the company – overworked staff are linked to security breaches and other organizational risks.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Given the challenges that security teams are facing, it's crucial to adopt solutions that not only automate their tasks efficiently but also ensure sustainable risk reduction," said Dr. Niklas Hellemann, psychologist and CEO of SoSafe.

"To achieve this, companies must actively involve their employees, who are the most versatile part of their security strategies. The focus should be on changing behaviors rather than merely transmitting knowledge, as this is key to creating a resilient cybersecurity culture."