CrowdStrike just reported its best ever financial results — but unsurprisingly, it's not going to last

CrowdStrike has revealed strong results for its latest financial quarter, but has warned the next few months may not be as rosy as the company continues to deal with the fallout of its global outage earlier this year.

In its Q2 2025 results, the company reported revenue growth of 32% year over year, with a GAAP net income of $47 million compared to $8.47 million in the same period last year.

Total revenue this quarter was $963.9 million, and subscription revenue was $918.3 million - a 33% increase on the same period last year - but CrowdStrike has warned the next few earnings reports could be slightly trickier.

As it stands

The company was at the heart of a worldwide Windows outage earlier this year, which cost Fortune 500 companies (excluding Microsoft) an estimated $5.4 billion.

The outage occurred on July 19 2024, meaning it was in the final two weeks of the quarter, so these latest results don’t reflect the recent difficulties CrowdStrike has suffered, meaning the fallout will likely be delayed into coming financial cycles.

“Working with customers to recover from the July 19th incident, we emerge as an even more resilient and even more customer-obsessed CrowdStrike, continuing to aggressively invest in innovation", noted George Kurts, Crowdstrike’s chief executive officer and co-founder.

"Our second quarter demonstrates the resilience of our business and platform”.

The company's full-year revenue guidance does include an estimated $30 million subscription revenue impact in each of the remaining fiscal quarters as a result of the outage, as well as an estimated high single-digit millions to professional services revenue in the second half of the fiscal year.

CrowdStrike also faces other aspects of fallout from the incident, with a lawsuit from Delta Airlines looming after the outage cost the airline an estimated $350-500 million in revenue.

Microsoft recently revealed it will soon be hosting a major security event alongside CrowdStrike that will see it reveal more about the outage. The event will mark the first time the two companies have jointly spoken publicly about the outage, which took millions of devices offline and caused havoc for organizations across the globe.