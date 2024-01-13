Company behind most powerful mobile workstation ever vanishes — say goodbye for your dreams of owning a 192-core transportable computer with 3TB of RAM

The company that created one of the craziest workstation laptops we've ever seen has disappeared only a few months after dazzling the world with its latest offering.

MediaWorkstation's a-X2P promised a staggering six displays that isn't quite a laptop or a mobile workstation – but a real powerhouse nonetheless. This model featured two AMD EPYC Genoa Zen 4 CPUs, each with 96 cores, alongside up to 3TB DDR5 RAM.

The machine also supported up to two full-size GPUs or accelerators, one M.2 NVMe boost SSD, and five storage drives – with all of this powered with a supply unit thought to be close to 2kW, and cooled by six fans.

Multi-screen madness

Although this machine looked the real deal, MediaWorkstation has since gone dark – and its site is no longer available at the time of writing. This likely signals the end of its line of extremely powerful portable workstations.

MediaWorkstation isn't the only tech company to have dabbled in creating multi-display machines that have disappeared off the face of the planet in recent weeks.

The Aurora 7 concept workstation, built by British developer Expanscape, featured four core 17.3-inch 4K displays alongside an additional two seven-inch 1200p monitors, and another seven-inch 1200p touchscreen display to the right of the device's touchpad.

But that device will sadly never hit the market after the company dissolved in November 2023, according to Companies House, five years after forming, and two years after debuting its seven-screen proof-of-concept laptop.

It comes as a Canadian startup – the Portable Monitor – showcased its portable monitor device at CES 2024 that could be connected to your laptop to augment it with an additional four screens.

As a machine, the Aurora 7 concept was no slouch and could easily compete with the best workstations of the time. It was fitted with an Intel Core i9-9900K processor alongside 64GB of DDR4 RAM. It also included an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, meaning it was certainly suited to heavy-duty workloads.