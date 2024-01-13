Company behind most powerful mobile workstation ever vanishes — say goodbye for your dreams of owning a 192-core transportable computer with 3TB of RAM
MediaWorkstation's wild six-screen a-X2P workstation may sadly be no longer
The company that created one of the craziest workstation laptops we've ever seen has disappeared only a few months after dazzling the world with its latest offering.
MediaWorkstation's a-X2P promised a staggering six displays that isn't quite a laptop or a mobile workstation – but a real powerhouse nonetheless. This model featured two AMD EPYC Genoa Zen 4 CPUs, each with 96 cores, alongside up to 3TB DDR5 RAM.
The machine also supported up to two full-size GPUs or accelerators, one M.2 NVMe boost SSD, and five storage drives – with all of this powered with a supply unit thought to be close to 2kW, and cooled by six fans.
Multi-screen madness
Although this machine looked the real deal, MediaWorkstation has since gone dark – and its site is no longer available at the time of writing. This likely signals the end of its line of extremely powerful portable workstations.
MediaWorkstation isn't the only tech company to have dabbled in creating multi-display machines that have disappeared off the face of the planet in recent weeks.
The Aurora 7 concept workstation, built by British developer Expanscape, featured four core 17.3-inch 4K displays alongside an additional two seven-inch 1200p monitors, and another seven-inch 1200p touchscreen display to the right of the device's touchpad.
But that device will sadly never hit the market after the company dissolved in November 2023, according to Companies House, five years after forming, and two years after debuting its seven-screen proof-of-concept laptop.
It comes as a Canadian startup – the Portable Monitor – showcased its portable monitor device at CES 2024 that could be connected to your laptop to augment it with an additional four screens.
As a machine, the Aurora 7 concept was no slouch and could easily compete with the best workstations of the time. It was fitted with an Intel Core i9-9900K processor alongside 64GB of DDR4 RAM. It also included an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, meaning it was certainly suited to heavy-duty workloads.
More from TechRadar Pro
- Obscure Belgian startup wants you to connect four monitors to your laptop in a bid to boost your productivity
- Check out the best mobile workstations
- We've also rounded up the fastest PCs and workstations
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Keumars Afifi-Sabet is the Technology Editor for Live Science. He has written for a variety of publications including ITPro, The Week Digital and ComputerActive. He has worked as a technology journalist for more than five years, having previously held the role of features editor with ITPro. In his previous role, he oversaw the commissioning and publishing of long form in areas including AI, cyber security, cloud computing and digital transformation.
Intel bets on a secret weapon to beat AMD in some AI workloads — AVX-512 instructions will help Xeon beat Epyc in specific scenarios but Intel will have to work much, much harder to worry AMD
"Thousand times brighter than OLED": How cheap material bound to revolutionize solar panels could one day also make your laptop display finally readable in bright sunlight