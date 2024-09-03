Building a resilient IT supply chain in today’s hyperconnected world

The recent global Microsoft outage highlighted a critical vulnerability in global supply chains. This outage, which has been described as “one of the worst ever” affected communication, halted production, and delayed deliveries, emphasising our dependence on digital tools. According to sources, 8.5 million computers using Microsoft systems were left inaccessible – impacting critical services such as healthcare, transport, and banking.

Whilst not of the same scale, just weeks later, a second outage caused by a cyber-attack, and a lack of defense, saw further disruption this month, serving as another stark reminder that supply chain strategies must evolve. As digital solutions rise in popularity, there has been a notable increase in the number of cyber-attacks resulting from vulnerabilities within the supply chain. These attacks can have devastating, expensive, and long-term ramifications for affected businesses, supply chains, and customers.

With our reliance on technologies and interconnectivity continuing to grow, the events of the last month aren’t the first and certainly won’t be the last. To withstand future potential disruptions, it is essential that business and supply chain leaders prioritize the following strategies:

1. Scenario planning:

As supply chain dynamics and potential threats become more complex, traditional planning methodologies are no longer adequate. Leaders need to invest in advanced scenario modeling capabilities to assess the impacts of possible scenarios across the supply chain. Scenario planning enables an enterprise to identify any potential disruption or risk to its supply chain – of which logistical challenges and delays caused by outages are just one example.

Black swan events like the pandemic have taught us in recent years, that anything is possible, and we must be equipped to deal with the worst-case scenario and have contingency plans in place to limit the impact where possible.

To do so effectively, supply chain leaders must adopt the right planning tools and integrate inputs from business-wide functions to build comprehensive plans that balance capacity, risks, customer demands, and financial goals.

2. Diversification and resilience:

Building resilience through diversification is a strategic imperative for supply chain leaders in today’s turbulent landscape. IT outages aside, there are several significant challenges facing global supply chains currently – from geopolitical tension and its impact on trade costs to mounting pressures on sea freight and truck transport. The focus on diversification is, therefore, more important than ever to maintain business continuity. As such, organizations are being urged to cultivate a diversified network of suppliers, warehouses, co-manufacturers, and distributors capable of swiftly adapting to unforeseen disruptions and shocks.

Maintaining a diverse supply chain, however, comes with considerable logistical hurdles and complexities to overcome – taking significant time and resource to manage effectively. Identifying suppliers that meet their procurement criteria and meet the right level of quality, cost, risk, capacity, and reliability – while sharing your values and goals – can also prove challenging.

That said, business leaders must embrace the change as an opportunity to optimize processes, rationalize operations, reduce waste, and foster innovation within their supply chain.

3. A balanced approach to inventory management:

Maintaining business continuity during periods of disruption can also be achieved by strategically deploying buffer stocks for the right products (and in the right locations). Leveraging dynamic portfolio segmentation and predictive replenishment strategies can help businesses shift from a reactive to a proactive inventory management approach, maintaining optimal stock levels while minimizing risks and protecting cash.

Whilst offering continuity should a disruptive event occur, it is important to approach buffer stocks with caution. This approach can be costly and even have a damaging knock-on effect on suppliers and their own planning. Building buffer stocks therefore should be calculated based on concrete need and calculated risk.

4. Strategic partnerships and collaboration:

Strategic partnerships and collaboration are additional crucial elements for success in an interconnected global marketplace. Supply chain leaders must collaborate closely with logistics providers, suppliers, and stakeholders to create a network of trusted partners. Sharing resources, information, and best practices can help organizations to enhance their resilience, responsiveness, and overall quality of products and services throughout the supply chain.

Working together and having an open line of communication with suppliers during IT outages, and other potential disruption is essential. Working together through the chaos and keeping stakeholders informed of any developments is particularly important to navigate turbulence, limit impact where possible, and come out the other side.

Proactivity is the key to success in a digital world

Ensuring business continuity, in an increasingly digital world, requires proactive measures and robust planning. Diversifying suppliers, establishing alternative communication channels, and maintaining manual backup processes are crucial steps. Additionally, strengthening supplier relationships and increasing inventory buffers can help cushion the impact of future disruptions.

By adopting these approaches and investing in supply chain resilience, businesses across all industries can protect themselves and consumers when the next IT outage hits.

