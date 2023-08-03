BigCommerce partners with Google to let you build an online store using AI

Popular ecommerce website builder BigCommerce has revealed a major investment in AI and ML with plans to add new AI-powered features to its ecommerce hosting platform.

Leveraging Google Cloud’s AI technologies, these new features support enterprise merchants who want to improve operational efficiencies.

BigCommerce’s AI-powered solutions will become globally available by the end of 2023.

Another AI site builder

With its Google Cloud partnership expansion, BigCommerce says its new offering will create product descriptions with AI-powered writing features.

“BigCommerce is deeply invested in AI that will allow enterprise merchants to optimize their ecommerce operations using the most advanced and innovative technologies to drive operational efficiencies, deliver more targeted and personalized shopping experiences, and ultimately sell more worldwide,” said Troy Cox, senior vice president of product at BigCommerce.

“Creating AI-powered solutions with Google Cloud cements the significance of our collaborative partnership as we move to strengthen AI in the ecommerce industry together.”

The new feature leverages Google Cloud’s Vertex AI on the backend, which also enables product catalogs to get to market quickly and helps with SEO rankings.

The offering also uses Google Cloud’s Recommendations AI to create personalized product recommendations that are tailored to each customer, and there’s also an AI-driven data analytics tool for online store insights.

Future Market Insights reports that the demand for AI in retail is expected to grow by 28% CAGR between 2023 and 2033. The global AI in retail market is forecast to reach $10.76bn in 2023.

“Successful companies will be those that can leverage AI to solve time-intensive business problems in a seamless, efficient way,” said Carrie Tharp, vice president, strategic industries at Google Cloud.

“Through Google Cloud Vertex AI, BigCommerce will be able to transform ecommerce functions for more merchants, enabling them to access, build and deploy machine learning models and AI applications at scale all in one single platform.”