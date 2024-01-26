AWS is spending $10bn on two new US data centers
Amazon reveals two new data centers for the US
Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced plans to invest $10 billion in Mississippi, building two new data centers, marking the company’s continued investment in the states.
Previously, Amazon has spent $2.3 billion in the state building five fulfillment and sortation centers, four delivery stations, five solar farms, a wind farm, and a Whole Foods Market location for its other business areas.
Moreover, AWS has invested $108 billion in infrastructure across the US, making this $10 billion investment a significant one for the company and Mississippi.
Amazon new data centers
The chosen area for the investment will be industrial parks in Madison County, an area just north of the state’s capital, Jackson.
According to the announcement, the cloud computing company will “establish multiple data center complexes in two Madison County industrial parks.”
Besides adding around 1,000 jobs as a result of the new data centers, AWS expects to create nearly 300 jobs during peak construction as well as bring in “tens of millions of dollars” in tax revenue to the county.
Besides the arrival of more data storage areas, Amazon has committed to improving STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) awareness and supported educational establishments in other areas, including workshops and training resources.
The news comes just days after AWS announced plans to invest $15 billion in Japan between now and 2027 in a bid to improve infrastructure as the company and the country prepare for surging AI demand. Last year, AWS also revealed a $12.7 billion investment in India.
Amazon has not shared any information about its data center project in Mississippi, however with the industry under intense scrutiny, it’s reasonable to expect that the project will contain sustainable measures to reduce energy and water consumption.
More from TechRadar Pro
- These are the best cloud hosting providers
- Microsoft is investing billions to bring AI to the UK
- Check out our roundup of the best cloud storage and the best cloud backup tools
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
Most Popular
By Darren Allan