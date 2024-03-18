Asus's latest GPU offering targets businesses with dustproof fans and obsolete connector — RTX 3050 video card is perfect for legacy displays and digital signage use cases

Having previously announced GeForce RTX 3050 6GB Dual and Dual OC GPUs, Asus has now added a RTX 3050 LP BRK 6GB graphics card to its range. It doesn't require power cabling, and sports Asus's IP5X dust-resistant fans.

The new GPU comes with 6GB GDDR6 video memory and an engine clock capable of reaching 1500 MHz in OC mode. It features a 96-bit memory interface and a maximum digital resolution of 7680 x 4320.

The card includes native DVI-D, HDMI 2.1, and DisplayPort 1.4a connectors. The inclusion of DVI-D makes the GPU a useful solution for businesses with older hardware. The GPU can drive a maximum of three displays but it doesn't support NVlink/Crossfire.

IP5X dust resistant

The RTX 3050 GPU is equipped with NVIDIA Ampere Streaming Multiprocessors, which offer double the FP32 throughput and improved power efficiency. It also includes second-generation RT cores and third-generation Tensor cores, enhancing ray-tracing performance and AI capabilities, respectively.

The RTX 3050 has a 2-slot design for maximized compatibility and cooling efficiency, making it ideal for small chassis. It comes with Asus's Auto-Extreme technology, which uses automation to enhance reliability.

The new RTX 3050 is IP5X dust resistant, which means you don’t have to worry about dirt making its way inside the card, and the GPU has dual ball fan bearings, which can last up to twice as long as sleeve bearing designs, making it a reliable choice for businesses.

The GPU Tweak III feature provides intuitive performance tweaking, thermal controls, and system monitoring.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Asus has not yet announced pricing or availability for the GeForce RTX 3050 LP BRK 6GB GDDR6 yet, but it should be available to buy soon, priced somewhere around the $200 mark. There's also an OC edition of this card due around the same time which Asus says can hit 1537MHz (Boost Clock) in OC mode.