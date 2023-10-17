Apple green claims "exaggerated", but it is actually doing pretty well in its green efforts
Apple is doing this one key thing differently from others
A new Stand.earth report claims that Apple, the most valuable company globally with a market cap of around $3 trillion, could be exaggerating its environmental claims, but it’s not all bad news.
The same report recognizes that the company is indeed performing positively on the green front, outperforming many other rival tech companies like Google and Microsoft.
The report has surfaced within weeks of other environmental criticisms of the company, specifically relating to its annual refresh cycles.
Is Apple eco-friendly?
CEO Tim Cook recently spoke about the company’s decisions to release new products as frequently as it does, which is annually for its most popular hero products, including the iPhone and Apple Watch.
He explained that the company’s disassembly processes have come a long way and many materials are now recycled or reused.
According to the report, Apple has generated or sourced renewable energy for its corporate operations for five years, and its entire product value chain, including manufacturing, is set to be powered by clean energy by 2030.
The company also claims that more than 300 of its manufacturing partners have committed to using clean energy for Apple production by the same deadline.
HP, Microsoft, and Nvidia are the next nearest, with plans to supply their own operations only with clean energy by 2025. No other large tech company in the report appears to have committed to supporting its supply chain.
Speaking of potential greenwashing claims, Cook said that the company’s environmental stance and actions are one of the few areas where there’s no secrecy, unlike details of upcoming hardware and software, which are kept tightly under wraps.
Crucially, the Cupertino company’s commitment to decarbonizing its entire product range and operations outside of its own four walls is something that currently sets it apart from key rivals, and has played a considerable role in its environmental successes so far.
More from TechRadar Pro
- Storing unnecessary data could be harming your sustainability goals
- Looking to make your business more sustainable? Here are the best green web hosting providers
- We’ve rounded up the best hybrid working tech you need, including our favorite video conferencing software
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
Most Popular
By Darren Allan