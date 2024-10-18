Apple expands Business Connect tools to help firms stay in touch with customers

Apple has announced a series of enhancements to its Business Connect platform in the hope that businesses across the world, including those without physical locations, can create and improve their brand presence and appeal more than a billion Apple users globally.

A relatively new tool, Business Connect was launched in early 2023 as a way for businesses to manage their presence on Apple Maps by customizing location cards, adding photos and logos, and offering actions like reservations.

Now, Business Connect has expanded to more areas, allowing company owners to tap into their powerful hardware to keep capital expenditure low.

Apple Business Connect gets a handy upgrade

Among the new tools are options for businesses to display their logo when accepting payments through Tap to Pay on iPhone, which eliminates the need to buy potentially pricey payment terminals and POS devices.

Apple has also added a new Branded Mail feature that allows businesses to display their logo in customer emails in the hope that the more cohesive and professional feel will reassure customers that the message is authentic.

Business Caller ID is also on the cards for next year, allowing verified businesses to display their name and logo on the incoming call screen to help customers identify genuine calls from companies.

David Dorn, Apple’s Senior Director of Internet Software and Services Product, commented: “We designed Business Connect to empower businesses to present the best, most accurate information to Apple users. With today’s updates, we’re helping even more businesses reach customers, build trust, and grow.”

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Physical, online-only and virtual businesses can register for Business Connect through an Apple Account for free, and go ahead to manage their online presence from any device.

The Cupertino giant has also updated its Business Connect User Guide to reflect the changes, offering guidance to those looking to get started.