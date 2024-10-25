Anthropic updates Claude AI to write and run Javascript code

Anthropic has announced a significant update to its Claude AI chatbot allowing it to both write and execute Javascript code.

Through a new analysis tool, Claude users can process data, conduct analysis and produce real-time insights with a higher degree of mathematical accuracy, making it a much more powerful and reliable tool in industries outside of the creative context where this accuracy matters.

For example, it can perform complex calculations, analyze large data sets and generate interactive visualizations based on CSV files, which can be hard to digest.

Claude goes hands-on with Javascript

Anthropic claims Claude’s added capabilities mean that responses will be “mathematically precise and reproducible,” something that other chatbots have proven incapable of doing.

“Instead of relying on abstract analysis alone, it can systematically process your data—cleaning, exploring, and analyzing it step-by-step until it reaches the correct result," the company wrote in a blog post.

Anthropic also detailed how marketers could upload customer interaction data to let Claude suggest customer engagement optimizations, or how product managers can use it to analyze customer engagement to inform sprint planning and development focus areas.

The feature adds Claude to a growing list of AI models that integration code execution abilities, such as Google’s Gemini models which offer Python-based code execution and OpenAI, which offers Advanced Data Analysis on flagship models.

However, the company’s decision to go down the route of Javascript makes it particularly useful in the realms of web-based data processing and interactive elements.

Claude’s new Javascript abilities are available to Claude.ai users, who can enable the update through their account settings as a preview.