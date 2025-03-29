'An engineering masterpiece' — reviewer raves about fastest large capacity SSD ever built, but it won't be cheap

News
By published

DapuStor's Roealsen6 R6101 7.68TB Enterprise SSD offers blistering performance

DapuStor Roealsen6 R6101 7.68TB Enterprise SSD
(Image credit: TweakTown)
  • Chinese company DapuStor builds high capacity ultra-fast enterprise SSDs
  • Its 1-DWPD Roealsen6 R6101 7.68TB SSD seriously impressed in a new review
  • An "engineering masterpiece," the SSD delivered record read speeds

DapuStor is a Chinese start-up specializing in the development and manufacturing of enterprise-grade SSDs - and although you’ve possibly never heard of it, it makes very large - and very fast - storage products.

At the start of 2025, TweakTown tested DapuStor’s J5060 61.44TB SSD against a number of enterprise SSDs, including Solidigm's same size beast, and came away impressed with the drive’s superior read performance, declaring it to be “the most efficient SSD of its capacity point currently in circulation”. A new 122.88TB version of that SSD has been spotted online, and we look forward to seeing how it compares.

Before that, however, TweakTown managed to get its hands on another DapuStor product, the Roealsen6 R6101 7.68TB Enterprise SSD. It may not be anywhere near as big as the J5060, but – spoiler alert – it is incredibly fast.

An engineering masterpiece

Introducing the new drive, TweakTown says, “The new SSD is built on DapuStor's in-house developed DP800 controller and firmware. The new series features a PCIe 5.0 interface and 3D eTLC NAND Flash. Supporting the NVMe 2.0 protocol, it delivers twice the performance of PCIe 4.0 SSDs.”

The 1-DWPD (1 Drive Write Per Day) SSD proved to offer blistering performance in the tests that TweakTown put it through, leading the site to declare the Roealsen6 R6101 7.68TB PCIe Gen5 x4 U.2 SSD to be an “engineering masterpiece”, scoring it 100% for performance, quality, features and overall.

In summing up his findings, TweakTown’s Senior Hardware Editor Jon Coulter gushed, “The drive delivers a record breaking 3.62 million 4K random read IOPS at QD512. This is a whopping 10% more than anything we've encountered previously. Additionally, its 14,600 MB/s sequential read throughput is right up there with the best of them, as is its over 11,000 MB/s sequential write throughput.”

That level of throughput alone would be impressive, but it’s only part of the story.

“Then there is its mixed workload prowess where our 1-DWPD test subject delivers more than anything in its class at queue depths of up to 64. Its mixed workload performance is so good that it can hang in with 3-DWPD SSDs at queue depths of up to 16. And finally, as perfectly illustrated by our preconditioning charts, the R6101 7.68TB delivers QOS that is as good as we've ever seen,” Coulter concluded.

You might also like

Wayne Williams
Wayne Williams
Editor

Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about pro
Nvidia Kyber

Megawatt-class AI server racks may well become the norm before 2030 as Nvidia displays 600kW Kyber rack design
Ampere One Aurora

Analyst claims Softbank bought Ampere Computing for $6.5 billion to help OpenAI's chip ambitions

It's time to put this debate to bed: ITX gaming PCs are the ultimate form factor
See more latest
Most Popular
Nvidia Kyber
Megawatt-class AI server racks may well become the norm before 2030 as Nvidia displays 600kW Kyber rack design
The iPhone 14 next to an iPad 10.2 (2022)
How to sync iPhone and iPad – iCloud, Photos, Calendars, and more
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
The foldable iPhone display is rumored to be keeping the 4:3 aspect ratio of the iPad – and there's a good reason for it
Ampere One Aurora
Analyst claims Softbank bought Ampere Computing for $6.5 billion to help OpenAI's chip ambitions
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Sunday, March 30 (game #1161)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, March 30 (game #392)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, March 30 (game #658)
A collage of Daredevil screaming, Cassian Andor in a cockpit, and Doctor Who holding out his hand in the TARDIS
Everything new on Disney+ in April 2025: Andor season 2, Doctor Who season 15, Dying for Sex, and more
AWS re:Invent 2024
And so it begins - Amazon Web Services is aggressively courting its own customers to use its Trainium tech rather than Nvidia's GPUs
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 on a table
Leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE may have revealed the affordable foldable's design