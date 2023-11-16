Amazon tells staff they may not get promoted if they don't come into the office

A new revision to Amazon’s promotions policy states that workers must comply with the company’s return-to-office mandate in order to qualify.

Spotted by Business Insider, the updated policy states that workers should be in the office on at least three working days each week, and those failing to do so would need VP approval in order to be considered for a promotion.

The news comes less than a month after Amazon reportedly told managers to discuss with non-compliant workers their office-based working expectations, revealing the potential to fire workers who continue to oppose the rule.

Amazon really wants workers back in the office

An Amazon spokesperson told Business Insider: “Promotions are one of the many ways we support employees’ growth and development, and there are a variety of factors we consider when determining an employee’s readiness for the next level. Like any company, we expect employees who are being considered for promotion to be in compliance with any guidelines and policies.”

The past few months have highlighted a clear disparity between the company’s expectations and what workers want. After firing around 27,000 workers at the end of 2022 and beginning of 2023, Amazon went on to demand that its office-based workers reduce their remote and hybrid working hours, years after many were sent home at the height of the pandemic.

Earlier this year, 30,000 of the company’s workers signed an internal petition opposing the revised requirement, and a small group staged a walkout over this and the company’s environmental credentials.

At that time, Amazon told us that only a fraction of the number who committed to walking out actually did.

As well as adhering to the company’s policies, workers should be consistently demonstrating next-level performance, and the role should be able to grow with them following promotion.

Amazon’s stance may appear extreme, but it’s one of a growing list of companies cracking down on remote working, with other companies including Google, Apple, and Roblox all imposing anti-compliance measures.

TechRadar Pro has asked Amazon to share comments on the report, but we did not receive an immediate response.