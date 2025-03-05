Amazon is apparently going all-in on agentic AI

AWS looks to be gearing up to push forward with agentic AI

Agentic AI will be a “multi-billion business”

Other organizational restructuring is also happening as new division is formed

Amazon is betting big on the next generation of artificial intelligence – agentic AI – according to internal communications seen by Reuters revealing the company has established a new group focused on task automation.

The initiative is believed to be led by AWS AI and Data VP Swami Sivasubramanian, reporting directly to the cloud computing giant’s CEO, Matt Garman.

Although the company has not confirmed plans to push ahead with AI agents, they’re seen as the next stage in the world of artificial intelligence, and a key focus point for many of Amazon’s rivals.

AWS to invest more in agentic AI

“Agentic AI has the potential to be the next multi-billion business for AWS,” Garman wrote in an email seen by Reuters. “We have the opportunity to help our customers innovate even faster and unlock more possibilities, and I firmly believe that AI agents are core to this next wave of innovation,” he added.

The company isn’t new to agentic AI – the recently previewed Alexa+ voice assistant showcased agentic capabilities destined for consumers, though the time-saving tech is most commonly applied at enterprise levels in its current state – something Amazon might want to capitalize on.

With the example of a broken oven, Devices & Services VP Panos Panay wrote: “Alexa+ will be able to navigate the web, use Thumbtack to discover the relevant service provider, authenticate, arrange the repair, and come back to tell you it’s done—there’s no need to supervise or intervene.”

At the same time, Reuters reports that AWS SVP Peter DeSantis announced that some divisions would shuffle under different headings to “accelerate innovation.”

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While Amazon’s key hyperscaler rivals, Microsoft and Google, have also been developing their own agentic AI, Salesforce has arguably led the way with its endless investments and innovations – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff now envisions the next generation of CEOs having to manage humans an AI agents simultaneously.