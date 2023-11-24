A standing desk deal for under $100? It must be Black Friday

Marsail electric standing desk, 48 x 24in: was $140 Now $89 at Amazon

Save $51 The sharp blacks of Marsail's electric standing desk give it a professional finish for professional workspaces. Storage is excellent here, with a desk hook for your headset, a drawer, and two document bags off to the side. The desk supports four memory presets, with a height range between from 27.5in to 46.7in.

In the UK? Save £45 on the Marsail electric standing desk, down from £149 to £104 with voucher on Amazon

Standing desks are a serious investment - we know, we've tested most of them, and we're currently tracking down all the best Black Friday standing desk deals. So, when we spied this standing desk for well under $100, we sat up (or stood up) and took notice.

The Marsail electric standing is currently on a Black Friday deal over at Amazon, where the price has dropped from $140 to $89.

Having tested and reviewed many of the best standing desks out there, this is a good deal if you wanted to spend less than a hundred bucks (with change left over). There's a decent amount of storage here - even some premium models don't have the desk hook for your headset, the two hanging bags off to the side for important documents. And of course there's the the drawer. We strongly feel more standing desks should include them, even a budget fabric variant, as you'll find here. When it comes to adjusting the height, the desk supports four memory presets, with a height range between from 27.5in to 46.7in.

All in all, some impressive specs for a budget office desk. And for more office furniture savings over the shopping season, visit our hub for the best Black Friday deals.

Why choose a standing desk?

In a world where sitting all day has become the norm, standing desks have emerged as a refreshing and stylish way to combat the adverse effects of prolonged sitting. The benefits of a sit-stand desk are endless and varied, touching on almost every aspect of physical and mental health. By standing up and moving more often throughout the day, you can reduce the risk of back pain and other musculoskeletal disorders, improve your posture, increase your energy levels, boost your focus and productivity, manage your weight more effectively, and even lower your risk of heart disease.

But the best standing desks go beyond just physical health benefits. They can also improve your overall mood and mental well-being by increasing blood flow and oxygen to the brain. Standing while you work can help you feel more alert and engaged, leading to a more positive and productive workday. The best part? Standing desks are not only functional but can also be a stylish addition to any workspace.