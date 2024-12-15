China launches new compact radiation detection chip for semiconductor self-reliance
New chip operates on just one milliwatt of power
- Chinese firm develops new compact radiation detection chip
- The chip measures just 15mm x 15mm x 3mm and consumes 1 milliwatt in operation
- The chip could be planted in phones and drones for every
Amid escalating efforts to boost its national semiconductor self-reliance, China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), a state-owned nuclear enterprise, has revealed the development of a groundbreaking radiation detection chip.
According to CNNC’s official statement on its WeChat channel, the chip can monitor radiation doses across a wide range of environments and adapt to multiple settings including nuclear workplaces, personnel monitoring, and environmental safety inspections.
This chip measures dose rates from 100 nanoSievert (nSv) per hour to 10 milliSievert (mSv) per hour, allowing it to cover various use cases, from monitoring natural background radiation (typically 60–200 nSv/h) to more specific industrial scenarios.
Versatile applications and high-sensitivity
The chip can also detect radiation energies between 50 kiloelectron volts (keV) and 2 mega-electron volts (MeV). This range covers both X-rays and gamma rays, making it useful for industries such as healthcare, nuclear energy, and environmental monitoring.
The chip measures only 15mm x 15mm x 3mm and its energy consumption to operate is just 1 milliwatt. Despite its miniature form, the chip offers sensitivity comparable to traditional Geiger-Muller counters, which are widely used for environmental radiation measurement.
The company announced mass production of the chip has now begun, marking a significant milestone in China's technological push in radiation sensing applications.
This achievement is seen as part of the broader strategy to overcome trade and technology restrictions imposed by the United States, particularly in the semiconductor sector.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Speaking to Chinese state news agency, Xinhua, during his visit to the southeastern high-tech hub of Hefei, Chinese President Xi Jinping said, “High-tech development cannot be begged for; we must accelerate the realisation of high-level technological self-reliance and self-improvement.”
CNNC envisions broader applications beyond industrial use, stating that the chip can be integrated into consumer devices such as smartphones and drones. This could enable smart devices to offer real-time radiation detection, opening up new possibilities for consumer and environmental safety applications.
The development of this chip involved the full cycle of semiconductor production, including chip design, tape-out, packaging, and testing. The mass production was outsourced to "authorized factories," though details about these partners were not disclosed.
Via SCMP
You might also like
- These are the best business laptops
- Take a look at the best business smartphones
- US government agencies told to patch these critical security flaws or face attack
Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com