PC Reviver review

PC Reviver is a proper tool to help your PC perform as efficiently as possible. It has an extensive set of features that work together to keep your computer in good health and deliver peak performance. We recommend PC Reviver for professional PC users and gamers for whom speed and performance are critical concerns.

ReviverSoft, an American software company, created PC Reviver. ReviverSoft is a subsidiary of Corel, a Canadian software giant that bought the firm in 2014. The Corel-owned firm develops a broad range of PC optimization and security software programs with the “Reviver” brand plastered on most.

ReviverSoft released the first version of PC Reviver in 2013. Since then, it has dropped several updated versions, including the latest release in 2021. We’ll review the latest version based on specific criteria, including pricing, features, customer support, user-friendliness, etc.

Plans and pricing

PC Reviver is available on a freemium basis. That is, there’s a free version and premium version alike. The free version has fewer features than the premium one, so you’ll need to pay for the latter to make the most of the software.

The premium version of PC Reviver costs $43 for a yearly subscription for one PC. You can pay for it directly on ReviverSoft’s website through PayPal or a credit/debit card. It unlocks access to all the features we’ll show you in this review.

ReviverSoft also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for every purchase.

PC Reviver is a feature-packed suite with plenty of tools to improve, optimize, manage and maintain your PC (Image credit: ReviverSoft)

Features

Driver Updater

PC Reviver comes with a built-in tool to identify all outdated drivers on your PC and quickly install the updated versions. Obsolete drivers can affect the performance of your PC, and you want a tool like this to avoid that.

The driver updater compares your computer’s drivers against a database of over four million drivers to determine the outdated ones.

Driver Backup

You can not only just update your drivers. PC Reviver also enables you to create a secure backup of all your PC drivers and restore them at a later date. This feature is helpful because some driver updates can cause malfunctions. You’ll just need to restore the backup versions to avert the malfunction in such a case.

PC Reviver includes over a dozen tools to help maintain your PC's performance (Image credit: ReviverSoft)

Uninstall Manager

This feature helps you manage all of the applications installed on your PC and thoroughly uninstall any of them based on recommendations or at will.

Startup Manager

This feature helps improve boot times and overall performance and stability by choosing which programs and services launch whenever your computer boots afresh.

Registry Defragmenter

PC Reviver lets you defragment your Windows registry to remove errors from its structure. Doing so helps improve your PC's boot time and the response time of your software programs.

Duplicates Finder

It helps you find and delete duplicate files taking up unnecessary space on your PC.

Disk Explorer and Cleaner

PC Reviver lets you efficiently manage the files on your hard disk, including deleting the unnecessary ones.

Add-Ons Manager

It lets you quickly review and remove unnecessary browser add-ons to improve your browsing experience.

Mass File Renamer

You can rename multiple files such as photos, documents, and videos in one stretch.

PC Reviver has a simple interface where its various tools can be accessed from the menu at the top (Image credit: ReviverSoft)

Interface and in use

It’s pretty easy to download, install, and use PC Reviver. Start by heading to ReviverSoft’s official website to download the setup file. Afterward, run the setup file. Installation took around a minute on our PC, and we began using the app immediately.

After installing, you’ll observe that PC Reviver has a simple interface with all features positioned clearly.

ReviverSoft has numerous guides on its site to help you use PC Reviver to its full potential (Image credit: ReviverSoft)

Support

ReviverSoft has a detailed FAQ page/user guide for PC Reviver published online. If that isn’t enough, you can contact the company directly through email or telephone.

The competition

Some well-known PC Reviver alternatives are Iolo System Mechanic and Nero TuneItUp. They have similar functionalities to PC Reviver but cheaper pricing tiers.

Final verdict

ReviverSoft’s PC Reviver is a versatile tool to keep your PC in the best shape. Its features are helpful to every PC user who performs heavy tasks such as programming, machine learning, and gaming.

