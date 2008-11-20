equinux CoverScout 3 review

CoverScout is an iTunes album artwork tool designed to enhance iTunes' capabilities.

It's much more than a simple artwork downloader, however, giving you editing and management options.

The application scans your music folder and looks for albums that lack a cover image and then scours websites such as Amazon, Google Images and Wal-Mart to see if one is available to download.

Once you've scanned your music folder, albums without artwork are listed on the left of the window. You can highlight a single album and search one at a time or scan the whole list simultaneously.

CoverScout gives you a number of options, with the simplest being to scan and assign artwork automatically. However, if you'd like to have more control over the process, this is where the extras really begin to show their worth.

All the artwork that CoverScout finds is shown in the cover clipboard and you can choose which one you'd like to use. Once you've selected the album cover you can crop, rotate and scale it. In addition, you can manage the levels and give the image a frame. If the album cover isn't available then CoverScout can capture an image from an iSight camera, too.

Managing your album artwork can be a tedious task, but CoverScout does streamline the process and make it a lot more bearable. It's true that the images CoverScout finds aren't always perfect, but the editing options allow you a great level of control.

The newly designed interface is simple and instantly useable. We had a music folder with over 700 missing covers and CoverScout found relevant images for all but three of our albums. If you're looking for a quick way to re-vision your album collection CoverScout will suit your needs perfectly.