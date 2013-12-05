The Logitech Wireless Headset Dual H820e is a new product in Logitech's range of business peripherals. This product comes in a plain brown box with little fanfare - it is designed to do a job, and do it well.

The Logitech Wireless Headset Dual H820e is for busy offices and call centres - where service is essential - for speaking on the phone or over the internet using VOiP. This means that audio clarity, as well as comfort for the wearer, is a top priority.

As with the other products in Logitech's business line, this headset has a simple yet professional-looking design. It is light and comfortable to wear and is easily adjustable, which is important when the user is going to be wearing it for long periods of time. The microphone boom arm can be put into the 'up' position when not in use; a simple feature that can sometimes be overlooked by cheaper headsets.

The Logitech Wireless Headset Dual H820e is certainly not cheap, however, and some may baulk at the asking price. In the Logitech Wireless Headset Dual H820e's favour, it does have excellent audio and recording quality, and the earphones do an excellent job of masking ambient noises when you're on a call, which is great if you're working in a noisy office.

This is a binaural headset, which means that there are ear pieces for both ears, to help mask surrounding noises. The microphone incorporates echo cancellation and noise-cancelling technology, making voice calls clear and distinct.

An in-call LED indicator light lets your colleagues know when you're not to be disturbed, and there are also visual incoming-call alerts to make sure you don't miss an important call.

Battery life is decent, at around 10 hours, and it comes with an attractive bas station that can be used to quickly charge the headset when not in use.

The headset uses DECT technology for the wireless connection, so there's no interference with wireless networks or other devices.

Verdict

The Logitech Wireless Headset Dual H820e is an expensive headset, but it does offer excellent voice and audio quality.

The design is light and comfortable to wear, as well as looking professional, though it's a little bigger than other headsets due to the binaural design.

Buttons for adjusting volume and taking calls are included on the headset, which is handy, and the wireless technology gives you more flexibility when using the headset.