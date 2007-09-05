Evesham Alqemi VX review

A bargain screen that does everything with flair above its station, but it's no surprise that high definition is not perfect

Evesham is a British company known for its PC equipment. In recent years, it has embraced the world of high-definition television and it keeps on getting better.

A fine example of that is this 26in HD-ready LCD TV, which can be found for a snip at just £350 on Evesham's website. It certainly looks like a worthy contender for your money, which is always a bonus for its budget price.

But can all these good surface impressions be reflected more deeply in its performance and in other such important considerations such as features and connections?

Whether it lives up to its Alqemi moniker is a different matter, whatever the spelling. But this gloss black and grey speaker-endowed set certainly has all the specifications that you would expect to find in an HD-ready TV.

Gold in that there telly

Backing up its 1366 x 768 native resolution screen are a couple of HDMI inputs, component video and two Scarts for use with lesser sources than hi-def. The provision of S-video and composite video inputs don't help much with hi-def, but do add versatility and a touch of nostalgia.

Here's the catch: the onscreen menu system is rather basic in looks and far below the operational slickness of other big-name brands. Its design is more like a prototype from the factory floor than the finished product, but those menus are, at least, easily controlled by a nice-looking and intuitive remote control.

The bright outdoor HD footage of Hot Fuzz's main location - a sleepy village in Gloucester - is rendered with plenty of vivid colouring, while still remaining within realistic boundaries, although there is more picture noise glimpsed in the backgrounds than we would tend to see with this format.

Policemen look dim

But the level of sharpness was certainly high enough for our cultured taste with detail levels passing muster splendidly whether in well-lit outdoor scenes, or even within the dimmer environment of the police station. Furthermore, a scene featuring the boys in blue in full attack mode in the aisles of the local supermarket lack only real world black levels.

Cinematic depth, seemingly, is what you lose when you plump for a cheaper HD-ready set at this size, but Evesham does supply acceptable speakers and this remains a good value set that covers the basics well enough to impress with hi-def.