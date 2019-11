The LG Optimus 3D is the world's first glasses-free 3D handset

The Optimus 3D is the first smartphone to launch with a "glasses-free" 3D display and we've reviewed it this week on TechRadar.

The phone enables you to take still photos and record videos in full 3D, then play them back in 3D on the phone's 4.3-inch display.

Also this week. we've brought you our initial verdict on Google's social networking offering, Google+, as well as reviewed the Nokia E6 and the webOS-toting HP TouchPad tablet.