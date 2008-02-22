Indian municipality trials tax-text service

An enterprising scheme in India has spared homeowners the inconvenience of having to wait on the phone or stand in a queue to find out what they owe in property tax – the Indian equivalent of council tax.

Under the scheme, residents of the municipality of Pune simply text a predetermined code and their address to a number, and all the details on that property, plus the amount of tax due is returned to the sender’s number within minutes.

According to the Times of India, Pune Municipal Corporation is also working on a plan in which citizens can receive property bills on their mobiles and pay them online.