WD officially announces 2TB drive

Western Digital has officially announced it will be launching two terabyte hard drives - the largest commercially available drives in the industry.

The storage specialists are rightfully proud of the huge landmark, with the 3.5inch platform based on WD's industry-leading 500GB per platter technology.

Just as impressive is that the drives are part of the Caviar Green range, which uses less power than typical drives.

Power saving

"Saving power without sacrificing storage capacity is what consumers want, and what many businesses are requiring today," said WD's Senior Vice-President Jim Morris.

"With the launch of the new WD Caviar Green 2 TB hard drive, customers receive the additional capacities needed to operate today's highly advanced programs and high-resolution digital files while using less power than typical drives with similar speeds and capacities."

The drives will be available "later this month" WD says, with the suggested retail price set at €299 (£279).