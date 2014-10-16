iOS 8.1 update adds Apple Pay and brings Camera Roll back October 20

After a quick update on iOS 8 at Apple's iPad event this morning, Apple Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi revealed some of the features coming in iOS 8.1.

He also dropped the iOS 8.1 release date: October 20.

Apple Pay support for iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus is, of course, one of the headline features of the new iOS update, but there are other additions coming as well.

iOS 8.1 also includes the public beta of Apple's iCloud photo library, not to mention the return of Camera Roll.

That's not all

Federighi said one of Apple's major goals with the first update to iOS 8 is to address top customer feedback requests, so no doubt there are more new features that Apple hasn't mentioned yet.

Apple CEO Tim Cook opened this event by revealing that the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus are Apple's fastest-selling smartphones yet, and that they sold the most in their first 30 days of any iPhones.

The presentation went on to include the Apple Watch's SDK, Applekit, OS X Yosemite, and the new Retina iMac.

But there's no doubt that the highlight was the unveiling of the iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 3 - even if Apple already leaked these devices itself yesterday.