Download of the day: WinDirStat

Freeing up hard drive space can be difficult it you're not sure where your largest files are located, but WinDirStat makes that task quick and easy, all for free.

Why you need it

We all know the problem – the longer you use a computer, the more your hard drives fill up and reach capacity. This is especially problematic if you use solid state drives (SSDs), which usually come with less storage capacity than traditional hard disk drives (HDDs).

That's why using a program like WinDirStat is important. It scans the drive(s) of your choice and shows you which files and folders are taking up the most space in a clear, concise manner. It runs quickly, too, so you can take action to free up disk space without having to wait around for the program to finish scanning your drives.

WinDirStat's interface is divided into two sections. The top half displays a browsable tree list of all the folders on your drive, with the largest at the top. That lets you quickly discover which folders are hogging up all the precious space on your drives.

Below that is a graphical representation of your drive. Each file is represented by a coloured rectangle, with larger rectangles representing larger files and folders. So whichever view you prefer, there's always a simple way to get to the bottom of your hard disk space issues with WinDirStat.

Key features

Works on: PC

PC Versions: Free

WinDirStat is so easy to use thanks to its clear interface and graphical representations of your drives Understand your drive: Knowing which files and folders are gobbling up space on your hard drive allows you to move or delete them, freeing up valuable storage space

