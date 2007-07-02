The threat of talking computers

Your computer starts talking to you. It tells you you are infected and your files have been deleted. No, you're not going mad, you're just a victim of one of a growing band of malicious Trojans. According to infection expert PandaLabs , the BotVoice.A Trojan says "you has been infected. I repeat you has been infected and your system files has been deleted. Sorry. Have a nice day and bye bye."

The malicious code uses the built-in Windows speech tool to read the chilling lines, which are then repeated over again.

According to PandaLabs, BotVoice.A might not manage to delete all of the system files. However, this doesn't prevent it from rendering computers unusable. It modifies the Windows registry so that none of the programs installed on the computer nor the task manager can be run. It also disables the Windows registry editor in order to safeguard its malicious actions.

"This is a very peculiar Trojan. Not only does it delete computer files, but it also makes fun of users," explains Luis Corrons, Technical Director at PandaLabs.

"Additionally, it does everything necessary to make it impossible to stop its actions. In cases like this, it is important to prevent the infection, which makes proactive protection techniques, capable of detecting unknown threats, a necessity."