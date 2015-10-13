Apple raises the roof on App Store prices in Australia

With the Australian dollar consistently struggling against the US dollar, it was only a matter of time before Apple went and adjusted pricing for the Australian market.

According to 9 to 5 Mac, Apple is raising the price of apps on the App Store in Australia, Indonesia and Sweden within the next three days.

The cheap, US$0.99 price tier, which was charged at $1.29 here in Australia, will be pushed up to $1.49, with the increase translating across the board as prices get more expensive.

Alternative pricing

It's not all bad news though. According to the letter sent out to developers, developers will also be getting the option of offering a new alternative cheaper pricing on the Australian App Store.

So instead of having the minimum price stuck at $1.49, devs will be able to charge $0.99 for their apps (the equivalent of about US$0.70).

Whether developers actually decide to use that pricing tier will be up to them on a case by case basis. Fingers crossed they do though.