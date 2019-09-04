PDF reader software could be major security risk

Users of some of the most popular PDF reader software tools have been urged to check their passwords following a data breach.

Foxit Software, the company behind Foxit Reader and PDF editor PhantomPDF, is telling users to reset passwords after it suffered a breach.

The software developer has not revealed a great deal about the nature of the security incident, and has been somewhat vague about when it took place.

In a security advisory, the company says that it "determined that unauthorized access to its data systems took place recently".

The notice goes on to say that a third parties managed to gain gained access to data 'My Account' data. This includes information such as email addresses, passwords, names, phone numbers, company names and IP addresses.

The company has not said whether passwords were encrypted or stored in a readable format, and has remained strangely quiet about the incident on its social media channels.

Beware phishing

Foxit Software stresses that no payment information was exposed, but the news will still be concerning for anyone who has paid for software from the company. While users of its free programs do not have to save personal information to My Account, anyone who has paid for software is required to do so. Foxit warns users to be vigilant for phishing scams.

An investigation is underway to determine what happened, and Foxit is working with law enforcement agencies and data protection authorities, as well as conducting analysis via a security management firm.

Everyone affected by the data breach should have received a password reset email from Foxit Software. If you have not received such an email, or you are just concerned about the security of your account, you can change your password here.