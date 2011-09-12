Windows Phone Mango UK release date: 15 September?

Windows Phone Mango is set to be released this week, with the latest rumours pointing to a 15 September release date.

Windows Phone Mango – or, to give it its less fruity name, Windows Phone 7.5 – was name checked in a recent Windows Phone Dev Podacast, where its release was teased.

"Next week is going to be a big week for Windows Phone. We have been told by various sources that Mango will be dropping, and the final tools will be dropping for developers. So that would be interesting and something to look forward to," informed the podcast.

Software changes

Back in July, Windows Phone 7 was released to manufacturers and TechRadar managed to get a hands on with the software.

Some major changes include the Windows Phone 7 interface, better social media integration and an improved 'try before you buy' option in the Marketplace.

Unfortunately in our preview, things like multi-tasking didn't impress as much.

If the rumours are correct, the Windows Phone 7.5 update should start being available for all Windows Phone 7 handsets this week - although when networks allow the update to land is another matter.

Via UnwiredView