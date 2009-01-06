Macworld 2009 keynote coverage - live now!

Macworld 2009 kicks off today with a keynote speech by Apple's VP for marketing Phil Schiller and we'll be covering the event live.

This hotly anticipated keynote could see Apple reveal a slew of brand new products, including brand new Macs and even new versions of the iPhone.

It also marks the first time that Apple CEO Steve Jobs hasn't given a Macworld Expo keynote in 11 years, and will also be Apple's last Macworld Expo keynote ever.

The 90 minute keynote kicks off at 5pm UK time, so hit the link below for live coverage, hosted by MacFormat magazine:

Macworld 2009 keynote live coverage