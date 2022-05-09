Intel Vision 2022: All the updates and announcements live from Dallas, TX

TechRadar Pro is on the ground in Dallas for Intel Vision 2022, the latest in the company's ON series of events, focusing on "the future of business and technology".

Intel Vision kicks off in earnest tomorrow morning with a keynote address from CEO Pat Gelsinger, who is set to unveil a number of new products and technology innovations.

There will be plenty more to dig your teeth into across the next two days, though, with Q&As and panel sessions with various other Intel executives, including Raja Koduri, who heads up the company's GPU efforts.

Stick with us here for all the latest from Intel Vision 2022.