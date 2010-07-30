Wolfram Alpha Widgets announced

Wolfram has announced a beta release of Wolfram|Alpha widgets, bringing the computational engine to your Facebook or Twitter accounts.

The widgets offer the chance to build a mini-app on top of Wolfram Alpha queries – so you can do those oft-repeated computations more quickly.

The Wolfram Alpha widgets given as a examples include the 'essential kitchen unit converter' which, as you may expect deals with units and measures and a mathematical derivative solver.

Free mini-apps

"Wolfram Alpha Widgets are free, personalised mini-apps that leverage the depth and breadth of the Wolfram Alpha computational knowledge engine," explains Wolfram's release.

"Widgets can do almost anything, from calculating calories in a recipe to solving complex equations.

"If Wolfram Alpha can answer your query, you can use it to create a widget."

When you are done creating your widget you can then share it on Facebook, Twitter or via email.

You can check out the beta at http://developer.wolframalpha.com/widgets/ and even make your own.

TechRadar has already come up with an 'not a valid input, please try again' app with virtually no effort whatsoever.