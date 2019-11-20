IBM launches huge open-source security platform

IBM has launched a new open-source security platform called Cloud Pak for Security to allow organizations to connect with any security tool, cloud or on-premise system without having to move data from its original source.

The new platform is now available and includes open-source technology for hunting threats, automation capabilities to speed up cyberattack response and the ability to run in any environment.

IBM's Cloud Pak for Security is the first platform to leverage the company's open-source technology that allows users to search and translate security data from a variety of sources. It can also be extended by adding additional tools and applications over time.

As more businesses approach cloud maturity, applications and data are frequently spread across multiple private and public clouds and on-premise resources. Protecting this fragmented IT environment is often difficult for security teams which is why IBM has launched Cloud Pak for Security.

Cloud Pak for Security

IBM Cloud Pak for Security can be easily installed in any environment including on premises, private cloud and Public cloud. The platform itself is made up of containerized software pre-integrated with Red Hat OpenShift.

Through the OASIS Open Cybersecurity Alliance, IBM has also forged partnerships with dozens of other companies to help promote interoperability and to reduce vendor lock-in across the security community by using co-developed open source technologies.

By using the Cloud Pak for Security's Data Explorer application, security analysts can streamline their hunt for threats across security tools and clouds. Before its release, security teams had to manually search for the same threat indicators within each individual environment.

General manager of IBM Security, Mary O'Brien explained how Cloud Pak for Security is laying the foundation for a more connected security ecosystem in a press release announcing its launch, saying:

"As businesses move mission-critical workloads to hybrid multicloud environments, security data is spread across different tools, clouds and IT infrastructure. This can create gaps that allow threats to be missed, leading security teams to build and maintain costly, complex integrations and manual response plans. With Cloud Pak for Security, we're helping to lay the foundation for a more connected security ecosystem designed for the hybrid, multicloud world."