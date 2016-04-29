Alicia Vikander beats Daisy Ridley to Lara Croft role in new Tomb Raider film

A new Tomb Raider movie has been announced, and will star Alicia Vikander - known for playing Ava in Ex-Machina and an oscar-winning turn in the Danish Girl.

Speculation that Daisy Ridley of Star Wars fame had been tipped for the part lent a buzz to the film's reboot since it was announced in 2015, but the role has been nabbed by Vikander.

Set to revolve around Lara Croft's early years, and based on the recent and frankly brilliant resurrection of the game franchise by Square Enix, the film will focus on Lara's first adventure.

Lara Croft was first made famous on the big screen by Angelina Jolie in 2001 but the film was widely derided, despite having a cast that also boasted Daniel Craig and Jon Voight and cleaning up at the box office. A sequel followed but that didn't fare much better reviews-wise.

Shooting on the new Tomb Raider isn't set to start until 2017 and will be directed by Roar Uthaug.

It's set to be a busy few years for Alicia Vikander as amongst others, she also pops up in the new Jason Bourne film.