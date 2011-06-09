Trending

PS4's focus should be social gaming, says Naughty Dog

By Consoles  

Uncharted creator talks PS4

PS4 to embrace social gaming?
PS4 to embrace social gaming?

Naughty Dog, the creator of Uncharted, has been speaking about what it thinks the PS4 should deliver when it arrives, and it seems that a focus on social could well be on the cards.

Speaking to NowGamer, Christophe Balestra, co-president of Naughty Dog said about the PS4: "I expect it to be more of a social experience, it'll be a machine that will let you connect to all things, it will be like the centre of the house, so you can watch TV, listen to music, see pictures… I don't know."

Social butterfly

And if he didn't push the social aspect enough, he also explained: "I think the social experience will be very, very important."

The likes of Activision has recently been pushing the social side of gaming, with the announcement of Call of Duty: Elite, a subscription service that's set to tap into the massive amount of users who play CoD online.

Sony used this year's E3 to focus on the PlayStation Vita, it's next-gen handheld console. It will be interesting to see if E3 2012's focus shifts to a replacement to the PS3.

Via NowGamer

See more Consoles news