Golden Joystick Awards: watch it live at 2pm

This afternoon, the 25th Golden Joystick Awards ceremony will take place in London's Park Lane, Hilton hotel. They are the industry's most prestigious gaming awards and they've been voted for by you.

But if, like us, you're too busy working to attend, it doesn't mean you have to miss out completely. You can watch a live webcast of the proceedings from 2pm (GMT) over at our sister site CVG.

Will Nintendo Wii games sweep the board like they did at the Bafta's earlier this week? Will Bioshock take home the Game of the Year award? You'll just have to watch it to find out.