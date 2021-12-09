Content creators can now cash in on their Facebook profile page

Meta has announced a new professional mode for Facebook user profiles that makes it easier for content creators to monetize their posts on the social network.

While professional mode will first be available to select users in the US, the company plans to expand it to more countries in the coming months while also adding access to more monetization options and platform tools.

Content creators that do decide to use professional mode with their Facebook profiles will be presented with additional ways to make money on the social network and with expanded insights that were previously only available with Facebook Pages.

One of the main perks of Facebook's new professional mode is the ability to participate in the company's new Reels Play bonus program where top content creators will be able to earn up to $35,000 per month based on the views of their short-form videos. Unfortunately though, for the time being access to this program is by invite only and Meta will have the final say when it comes to determining which creators will qualify to earn bonuses. However, interested creators can sign up here to learn more about the program.

Professional mode

Although Meta didn't provide concrete details on the other monetization options for professional mode in the blog post announcing it, the company did highlight the fact that it will make professional-level insights available to creators that do decide to upgrade their Facebook profiles.

These insights are similar to the ones Page owners already have access to and include detailed information on a creator's posts, audience and profile. For instance, they'll be able to see the total number of shares, reactions and comments on their posts as well as their follower growth over time. With these insights in hand, they'll be able to better tailor their content for both their followers and the platform itself.

It's worth noting that if a content creator does decide to upgrade their existing profile on Facebook to professional mode, they'll effectively become a public figure on the social network. This means that anyone will be able to follow them and see the public content posted to their feed. However, they'll still be able to mark posts as public or friends-only just like with a private profile.

Meanwhile, content creators that are using Facebook Pages will be opted into Facebook's new Pages experience that will provide them with access to a Professional Dashboard. The company is also working on a two-step composer for Pages which will allow creators to schedule posts and cross-post into groups.

We'll likely hear more from Meta regarding its new professional mode for Facebook profiles once this new experience begins rolling out to content creators in countries besides the US.

Via TechCrunch