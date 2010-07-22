Microsoft announces new slogan, but not new logos at MGX

Microsoft will be using the slogan "Be What's Next" it announced at the MGX conference, but new idents it showed in a video will not be new logos for its key brands

Microsoft Global Exchange was shown a video which included the flash new idents, but the company has insisted that they are not replacing the current logos.

New logos?

Logos for Windows, Windows Phone, Bing and Xbox were all shown alongside the familiar Office logo, sparking widespread talk of the change.

With Windows Phone 7 a key new arrival for Microsoft this year, you can understand why people would think that Microsoft is jazzing up its image.

The forthcoming Mobile OS is a key visual change from its predecessors that is much more consumer friendly, and it would make sense if new logos were rolled out across the board.

But it seems that the company is not quite ready to move on, just yet, although the idents certainly looked rather nice.

