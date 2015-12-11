Microsoft restores OneDrive storage limit, but you have to opt-in

After a rash decision to cut OneDrive storage from 15GB to 5GB on consumer accounts last month, Microsoft acknowledged the errors of its decision following backlash from its users.

Existing users will be allowed to keep their free storage on OneDrive, which could go as high as 30GB total. Through an opt-in policy, OneDrive customers can visit a link to preserve their 15GB of free storage along with a 15GB bonus for automatic camera roll uploads from a smartphone.

Unfortunately, if you don't visit the link to reclaim your storage, your account will be downsized to the 5GB limit that's in effect for all new and existing users. If you have more than 5GB of content stored on your OneDrive account, Microsoft will allow you to access your files for the next 12 months for free. Additionally, you can also sign up for one-year subscription to Office 365 Personal, which includes 1TB of OneDrive storage.

Office 365

Unlimited OneDrive storage will no longer be an option for Office 365 consumer accounts, including Office 365 Home, Personal and University editions. "Starting now, those subscriptions will include 1 TB of OneDrive storage," Microsoft said in a statement.

However, similar to the free OneDrive amnesty program, if you used more than 1TB of OneDrive storage on your current Office 365 subscription, you'll be able to keep and access your uploaded files, photos and content for the next 12 months.

Because of these changes, Microsoft is offering a prorated refund as an option for users who find that the new terms no longer fit their needs.

Other changes to OneDrive include the removal of the 100GB and 200GB paid plans. In early 2016, Microsoft will replace these plans with a lower 50GB plan for $1.99 (£1, AU$3) per month.

OneDrive and Office 365 for Business

Microsoft has not addressed how it will handle unlimited storage for OneDrive for Business for Office 365 Business and Enterprise customers.

According to Microsoft's Office 365 roadmap, business customers "will get unlimited OneDrive storage at no additional cost," but it's unclear if Microsoft has plans to remove the unlimited capacity or replace it with a lower tier, similar to the consumer OneDrive changes.